It isn’t radical to want and expect the same access we’ve always had.
The Stillwater City Council on Monday approved a plan that would allow the Stillwater Police and Fire Departments to encrypt their radio channels. This would come with an already approved radio system purchase that is expected to be updated this winter.
News Press Publisher Rob McClendon expressed his concerns to Council during the public comments section of Monday’s council meeting. He had also emailed his concerns to councilors and held meetings with public officials.
Our position was established as hoping to maintain the current level of access, which is being able to hear primary broadcast channels.
The position from the Police Department seems to believe that this is in opposition to its stated desire for increased officer safety.
We maintain that media access and officer safety are not mutually exclusive.
We regret the tone seemed almost adversarial. We shouldn’t be at odds.
Based on the tone of his voice, Police Chief Jeff Watts appeared to take offense after McClendon said PD’s justifications were largely “hypothetical.” Watts countered this with examples of finding suspects with scanners after warrants were served and arrests were made. No-one on council thought to ask the obvious question of whether the scanners in those examples interfered with the arrest.
We also have to disagree with union spokesperson Officer Miguel Najera, who seemed to believe our main goal of access was to rapidly post stories for page clicks.
It’s true there exists a competition nature for news organizations. A very large concern for us is that we have a duty to the public to be independent from government news releases.
“Officers across the nation utilize encrypted radios,” Najera told Council. “This doesn’t mean departments are trying to hide anything. It’s simply about safety.”
It seems we have different expectations of transparency.
Notifications and news releases from the City do not fill a gap where a reporter has been denied access or is late to the scene.
City staff event spoke about determining what about each incident is “newsworthy” before sending it to media.
Let us be very clear. We, as an independent press organization with veteran reporters and editors and decades of standards and guidelines, will continue to determine what is newsworthy regardless of the level of access.
We would prefer to have our concerns considered without being made to seem like we are somehow endangering officers.
We welcome further discussions with City staff and the police department and welcome them to this public opinion space to share any further concerns.
