It’s been an interesting week regarding the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the data released regarding COVID-19. It began with a June 1 announcement that OSDH would no longer release specific information about infections and deaths in cities, nursing homes or by zip code.
It was reported that attorneys at the OSDH and the governor’s office agreed that state law prohibits releasing such detailed data, and that the city data was released as part of an emergency declaration that has now expired.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Mike Hunter said releasing the information was legal for statistical purposes, as long as nobody can be individually identified.
That’s kind of what we’ve been saying all along. There’s no reason, emergency order or not, to have to keep the data private, when it doesn’t identify individuals.
Having the ability to view the data, for ourselves, is important during a pandemic.
And in this way, the OSDH can continue to be the primary source for providing accurate COVID-19 statistics and helps curb the spread of misinformation.
In a situation in which the numbers for coronavirus cases and deaths change so fluidly, having daily numbers available to the public can help Oklahomans better keep track as the situation evolves.
These have been uncharted waters for all of us. That includes not getting hung up on regulatory mindsets and thinking in terms of releasing such information as if it is a normal day at the office.
These are unprecedented times, and the need to be accurately informed is as important now as ever. Having the OSDH release specified data is a must, and it was the right decision to reverse course on something that would have done more harm than good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.