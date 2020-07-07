Mike Gundy should get a chance at a redemption arc in his storyline.
Maybe you’re thinking Gundy had nothing to apologize for, that nothing should have threatened his job security. You can think that, but his players felt differently, and he understood that much.
His behavior and public comments and the dissatisfaction from players were considered enough to warrant an investigation by Oklahoma State athletics administrators Mike Holder and Chad Weiberg. That investigation apparently didn’t warrant having to buy out his contract.
Gundy is undeniably the most successful football coach in OSU’s history. We know he has in the past been courted by other big programs. On the national level, he is recognized for his mullet, his swagger and press conference soundbites that can at times make you wince.
So maybe Gundy still had some learning to do. Like many coaches at big programs, a person can become insulated. They spend so much time blocking outside distractions they hear mostly echoes.
Most of us realize a man in his position is allowed to have his brand of politics, but we also wondered, if that may not alienate the young people he brings into the program.
If we’re talking about who should get to be political and who has to shut up and play or shut and coach, it was Hubbard who realized right away that OANN is problematic. It took Gundy some “research” before he found out that its coverage of all things Black Lives Matter is “disgusting” – his words.
People who believe that football players, especially Black football players, should only concern themselves with entertaining others, are participating – whether they know it or not – in a deep, old kind of racism.
Players sought “changes” and Gundy said changes will be made. We call it growth, because we all have room to grow. We have to allow for growth. What could be wrong with a coach who better understands the needs of his players?
