Anytime there is a move against the free press, whether it’s trying to restrict public records, adding hurdles to public access or generally making a journalist’s job harder, it’s hard not to think about what the alternatives would be.
What’s it like to not have a free press?
Most alternatives to a free press look very much like what they have in Russia and similar autocratic nations. It’s state media telling its people whatever narrative the people in power desire. Usually that desire is aligned with keeping those people in power and shutting down dissent.
Information is extremely important right now in Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, because the quickest path to end the war could come from within Russia.
Russia has shut down or threatened independent media and cut off its people from a lot of social media. The Russian state media isn’t allowed to call this a war.
The Russian state media is telling its citizens:
This is a military operation to liberate oppressed ethnic Russians;
Only military structures have been targeted;
Only a few hundred Russian soldiers have been killed;
The conflict is only escalating through NATO aggression.
One of the biggest issues with this conflict is not knowing how far Putin is willing to go. He likely did not expect this kind of resistance. The Russian people are going to face enormous hardships they can’t really fathom because they won’t know where it came from. Why would there be external pressure to stop a small military operation?
We have to fight disinformation with as much of the right information as we can. We know some of it gets through. We need more of it to get through.
We realize we’re far from that kind of situation. But, it’s just not that hard to imagine it. We’ve seen a lot of people willing to dismiss “mainstream media” in favor of incredible fancies. We’ve seen White House communications people during Trump’s presidency share deceptively edited video.
Corruption thrives in places that hinder the press.
We know how lucky we are, but we also know people are willing to accept comfort over truth.
