With the announcement that Kayleen and Larry Ferguson were making one of the largest financial gifts in Oklahoma State University’s history, it set the course for a plan that will be great for the university and the agriculture community in Oklahoma.
The campaign dubbed New Frontiers, will create a $25 million endowment for the agriculture college’s operations and the other $25 million to begin a fundraising campaign for a new agriculture building. The campaign will raise a total of $50 million in private donations, and about $30 million has been raised, including the amount the Ferguson Family Foundation’s donation for the facility, as well as other donors who gave $1 million or greater.
In recognition of the gift, it is proposed to change the name of the agriculture college at OSU to the Ferguson College of Agriculture. The Fergusons are OSU alumni, and wanted to make an impact on the future of agricultural research at the university.
This gift is tremendous for the university, as agriculture research accounts for 40 percent of the research undertaken at OSU, which has the Carnegie classification for research. Simply put, OSU is among the nation’s leaders when it comes to research, and leads the state in agricultural research.
The new facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, and will replace the current facility which was first occupied in the late 1950s. The new facility will help to improve and modernize the agricultural research that takes place, as well as providing future students with a state-of-the-art location to help advance agriculture in Oklahoma. Being able to recruit some of the brightest students to attend OSU for agriculture studies will advance agriculture in our state and around the world.
OSU is fortunate to have many alumni who make significant donations to the university. From sports to support for the university’s academics, there are many who have helped OSU become a great university for students to attend. The Fergusons deserve a ton of kudos for such a significant donation, as it will springboard agricultural ongoings at the university.
