A federal audit is not “politics as usual.”
These are not partisan political games being played against Secretary of Education Ryan Walters.
The audit by the U.S. Department of Education was looking into how the state distributed federal pandemic funds meant for low-income families. According to the audit in joint reporting by The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch, almost 10 percent of the funds were used for extraneous items including odd expenses like home furniture, home appliances, even a Christmas tree.
Walters was in charge of oversight. The governor’s office blamed the digital vendor ClassWallet, who had received a no-bid contract to dispense the grants. The audit found that the Walters and the state didn’t offer much oversight at all, didn’t utilize verification tools provided by ClassWallet and generally gave blank approval for purchases.
It’s hard to imagine someone in private businesses being allowed to make a mistake worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and keeping their job.
The catch here is that Walters is also running for Superintendent of Public Instruction, and it would be kind of tough for the Republican Governor to ask the Republican candidate for state office to step down from his cabinet position.
Now, it was could be political gamesmanship, Walters is being accused of current State Superintendent and Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister of withholding funds for another school program. She claims Walters won’t sign off on about $12 million that is meant for programs for low-income infants and toddlers.
Walters said it’s a political stunt, and he needs more “transparency” with how taxpayer funds are spent.
“Until they agree to make sure I can see the financial reporting to ensure taxpayer dollars are getting where they’re supposed to, I’m not going to approve this budget item. Instead of responding to a simple email that’s requiring accountability from a bureaucrat, she decided to put out a political press release,” he said in one of his truck videos. “Make sure there’s accountability for taxpayer dollars. Make sure kids are getting the money they deserved. Quit fighting accountability. Quit fighting transparency.”
Indeed.
It’s a tougher game to match accountability strategies than it is to just call everyone who disagrees with you “woke leftists” but there’s still plenty of time on the campaign trail.
