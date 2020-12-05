The media, despite what you may have heard from people who create a boogeyman out of the MSM, is not a monolith.
But, sometimes the failures or successes can be broad by nature. The failures typically stand out a little more, as in people who notice the lack of something they feel should be covered.
Our population centers, like most industrialized nations, are on the coast, and the media organizations centered there missed Trump’s 2015-16 rise to the forefront of that Middle America zeitgeist.
Then candidate Donald Trump became President Trump, and he didn’t act like other presidents.
Though, still not a monolith, you could sense a shift in tone among large media organizations, as if to say in the same breath, “OK, now we really have to pay attention.”
Here’s the thing, the level of scrutiny we saw during Trump’s term is the appropriate level of scrutiny for the most public and powerful position on the planet.
The failure, was to not have that scrutiny before, and the next failure would to be to think we can now relax, because things will just kind of work out the way things should.
Nope.
That isn’t how trust works. We want to earn some of that back.
To rebuild trust with Middle America, to try and remove some of the lure of poisonous social media and misinformation, the scrutiny for the power brokers has to remain as strong as it ever was during Trump’s term.
