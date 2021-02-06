February marks Black History Month.
This February, Oklahoma State University has set up a series of events and speakers that will help shed a spotlight on those who have made an impact at the university and in Stillwater. The events will be online, with registration required to receive the link. Register at diversity.okstate.edu.
The events kicked off Monday with “Reflections on the Legacy of Nancy Randolph Davis: Lessons Learned” celebrating the legacy of the first Black student to attend the university. Friday featured “They Ask Me to Remember: A reading and open discussion about anti-Black racism” hosted by the Ad Hoc Committee on Anti-Black Racism and the OSU Department of English.
Events continue Monday with “How Long Til’ Black Futures Month?” which will be presented by Andrew Belton, an assistant professor of Black diasporic literature and culture in the English department at OSU.
Also on Monday will be a virtual meet and greet with members of OSU’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People followed by a presentation of “We are the Future of Agriculture,” which will feature Blayne Arthur, the state commissioner of agriculture, who will speak on the role of minorities in Oklahoma’s agriculture community.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner, an OSU alum who has made national headlines for her trailblazing achievements as the first Muslim legislator in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives and the first nonbinary lawmaker in the U.S., will speak on her experiences at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, an athletics panel will feature former OSU athletes sharing their stories and experiences, as well as discussing the importance of Black History Month. Thursday will also feature a meet and greet and Black history trivia night hosted by the African American Student Association.
The third set of speakers will take place on Feb. 15, featuring “Black Migrations: The movement of Afro-descendants around the globe,” which will be presented by Erica Townsend, an OSU associate professor of political science and director for the Center for Africana Studies.
These are just the immediate upcoming events that will feature experiences and stories from Black members of the OSU and Stillwater communities. It is a great opportunity for anybody who is wanting to learn more about Black history and the people who made that history.
Last year being 2020 seems fitting. Fitting because 20/20 vision is said to be the standard for eyesight. With the standard for eyesight, you see more clearly. 2020 was a year in which many events and actions brought the plight of Black Americans to the forefront, and has made millions of people in this country open up their eyes to this plight. The plight has always been there, but the proper attention paid to it has not. Thank you to OSU and to all those who will share their stories and experiences this month during the speakers series. It is important to learn from the past, as best to not repeat it.
