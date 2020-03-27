We’re going to take some lessons from this.
Downplayed by too many for too long, this pandemic is historic and our worldwide, national and local response to this is historic. Children will grow up haven’t recounted what they lived through. It may not carry the same burdens as the Great Depression, or Dust Bowl or times of Great Wars, but we don’t all know or can even begin to predict the full ramifications.
The biggest lesson, we weren’t ready for it. That doesn’t mean we can’t battle it, and there have many noble battles from the people of the front lines of the medical field, but so much more could have been in place before government leadership began to actually take this seriously.
Hindsight is easy, we know that. But, the most important part of a lesson is its application.
We now know that emergency pandemic protocol needs to be implemented that will keep healthcare workers safe. States right now are actually competing with companies for personal protective equipment. We don’t know if hospitals are actually getting things based on need, or which governor makes the best pitch.
We now know we need federal regulations in place for infectious disease prevention in our nursing homes.
We now know we need to make sure uninsured or underinsured are able to get healthcare in a way that prevents them from having to go to the emergency rooms.
We know we don’t need Medicaid Expansion plans that put the burden of cost on rural hospitals.
Full blown socialization or nationalization of medicine, likely not, experts aren’t even totally sure how to pay for it, but tweaks to the system, we should be able to do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.