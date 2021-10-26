In a bit of convenience for the civically engaged, the Stillwater City Council and Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education have the same filing period.
The period to file for either opens 8 a.m. Dec. 6 and closes 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Both are conducted at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave.
Each governing body has one seat up for grabs.
The open seat City Council is for seat 5, the mayor’s seat. It is four-year term.
The School Board seat is seat No. 2. Unlike the city council, which has no wards, the school board seat is only open to people who have lived in that particular district for at least six months before the filing period opens.
Board of Education Ward 2 is southwest Stillwater, south of State Highway 51 and west of U.S. 177.
An election for each will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8.
But, it’s not quite the same.
For the school board, that first election is called a primary, with the general election in April. For the City, that first election is a general with an April runoff, if necessary.
It never is, but since the pandemic, is has been far from easy to do either of those jobs. Heck, Stillwater’s municipal moves have been in the national news no fewer than three times since 2020. And, it’s hard to forgot the protests outside the school administration building.
But, when the going gets tough, as they say. We hope a lot of people feel equal to the task and we certainly hope that whoever wins is.
It’s also possible, it was brought up Monday at City Council, that one or more municipal bond issues could also be on that February ballot. It’s possible they might not be, either.
Like it or not, we’re about to run headlong into a full-blown election season. May the best candidates win.
