A special round of kudos goes to the local effort to establish, promote, run and continue Wreaths Across America here in Stillwater. We know that it isn’t an easy task.
Wreaths Across America is a national remembrance that works to ensure that veterans who have passed on will not be forgotten. This Saturday, at 11 a.m., at Fairlawn Cemetery there will be a remembrance service with local veterans and clubs before volunteers will place the wreaths.
We hope our community knows that this was not automatic. It wasn’t just a declaration and then an event sprang forth. We are able to have this service because of volunteers, donors, local veterans and supporters have put in a yearlong effort. The fundraising and planning for the event is a lot of work. It takes a lot of research to make sure all the veterans’ graves are recognized.
We appreciate the effort, and we hope that anyone who has an opportunity is able to attend. Organizer Lou Watkins told us that she hopes children will attend to help lay the wreaths, and we’re glad she pointed that out. We are moving further and further away in time from some of our nation’s greatest conflicts, and that kind of sacrifice can be unimaginable. Those generations of servicemen and women are more than pages from a history book.
Thanks again to the many volunteers for our local Wreaths Across America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.