A journalist arrested on live TV, some news gatherers hit with tear gas canisters, many hit with rubber bullets.
It was shocking, to many, but not to some.
To some, it was more like, “Now you get it.”
Firstly, and emphatically, in the vast majority of the cases we heard about where police used excessive force on journalists, those journalists had the right to be there. In many other cases, so did peaceful protesters. In many, many more cases so did black people, who have a right to walk or run in public spaces.
We can’t equivocate, but maybe we kind of get it, at least a little bit. We may not all have the facility to understand hundreds of years of oppression, but we know it’s shocking to be attacked without provocation.
Did some protesters provoke, and become something more, did they then become rioters? Yes, but to have watched hours of coverage and turned a blind eye to instances where police also escalated situations is to have little understanding of what’s going on.
Because that is the struggle we are in. We are in the cycle of “us against them.”
And people continue to get hurt.
Some say, “Well, they shouldn’t have been there?”
What about the people on there porch who were shot with public bullets, because they were told to get inside and waited too late? How does that work? “They shouldn’t have been there.” How many people screaming it was government overreach to have to wear a mask inside Walmart were screaming that people “shouldn’t have been there” when the rubber bullets started flying?
Maybe civil rights have eroded, just not in the way you think. But it’s happening in a way that some people have understood for a long time.
