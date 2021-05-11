The U.S. Government decided some decades ago that it wanted to make liars out of its citizens. Thus, the Internal Revenue Service was born. C’mon now, who hasn’t fudged just a wee bit on their deductions from time to time?
Now there is a whole new method of federal effort to instigate deviation from truth telling: Medical cards for the use of marijuana to fight pain and item 21(e) of the ATF form to purchase a firearm.
A pause to explain: In February of 2020, the Oklahoma legislature voted overwhelmingly to allow persons with a medical marijuana card (MMJ) to own firearms. Problem is, before most of us can own a firearm, we must first purchase a firearm.
But big gov. doesn’t care if you are in pain and need relief, yet still need a firearm to protect your life and loved ones. If you answer line 21(e) of the ATF Firearms Transaction Record honestly while possessing an MMJ card, the FFL (legal licensed firearms dealer) cannot sell you a gun.
If he or she does, they commit a crime, as are you by purchasing it. If you lie, you may get the gun and be unmolested, but if found out, you can be charged with a felony. So, many folks simply lie. I mean, who checks?
An obviously pro-MMJ website entitled, “Elevate Holistics,” reports that the ATF has said it will not waste time or resources to investigate MMJ cardholders who may be violating the law on a federal level by also possessing a gun.
But let’s complicate things. Oklahoma says we can have the firearm and an MMJ card, even to carrying concealed. More than that, our reciprocity agreement with some 40 other states says we can carry there as well.
Does that cut any ice with the feds? No.
If you have some incident or other reason to cause the feds to investigate, and you are found with both a firearm and an MMJ card, you are in for a stink fight and you most likely will lose.
I mean, who has the deepest pocketbooks, you with your own money, or the federal government with your own money? “Elevate Holistics” may be spot on, but are they going to bat for me in federal court? Doubt it.
Question 21(e) reads as follows:
“Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana and other drugs?” Well, Oklahoma says I am lawful if I choose to use with an MMJ card. But the ATF question is immediately followed with:
“Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal Law, regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”
There. Big brother has spoken. Federal muscles have been flexed, and you have been made keenly aware of their power. You can have your MMJ and your weapons; doubtful that anyone will be kicking in your door soon to see if you lied on question 21(e).
As for me and my house, we will choose to honor the ninth commandment and have either our firearms or an MMJ card, not both.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
