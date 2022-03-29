Some meteorologists and climate scientists believe that Tornado Alley has moved east.
While it does seem like we’ve had fewer of the more violent storms compared to Dixie in the last few years, that doesn’t mean we’re off the hook.
We have a risk of severe thunderstorms today, and it’s really just getting to be around that time.
One of the most important things to know about severe weather preparedness in Stillwater is that there are no official public storm shelters. And, by the time tornado sirens are blaring, it’s usually too late to try and outrun the storm.
A lot of people on social media might suggest public areas where there are shelters, but it’s risky to try and find one during a storm when you could end up being turned away.
Here are a few suggestions on staying weather aware cobbled together from Stillwater Emergency Management and some of our notes.
• Communication – Keep your cellular devices charged, and invest in a weather radio, follow SEMA and NWS-Norman on social media for weather bulletins
• Sirens – If you hear a tornado siren, it means to take immediate cover. The sirens do not blow for an “all-clear” message. That comes via a verbal announcement. Sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors.
• Emergency supplies – Secure water, food, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit and identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.