Our hearts go out to those who were in the path of Monday’s storm. At the time, we’ve had no reports of injuries from the storm and we hope that continues to be the case.
There were some terrifying moments, and not just from the wind.
“This little storm produced a whole lot of rain.”
This anonymous quote comes from one of the first responders or emergency managers over the radio while surveying the damage in eastern Payne County.
For all the spectacle of tornadoes, high winds and large hail, it bears reminding that one of the biggest threats from storms in Oklahoma is flooding.
The rainfall from these storms is hard and fast. It doesn’t take much to cover the roadway with swift water, and it doesn’t take much swift water to float a car.
During the April 23 storm the flooding downtown didn’t last long but when it did, the water was moving very rapidly across the street.
All too often people mistakenly believe they can traverse these waters. The laws of physics beg to differ. The same goes for trying to make it on foot. Moving water has a lot of force behind it.
“Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling,” the National Weather Service advises. “A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.”
More storms could be on the way this week. Please be weather aware.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.