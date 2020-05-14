It should be a good time to remind folks, what with Phase 2 creeping up on us, that no one around here is really against re-opening non-essential businesses.
We’re just against re-opening them haphazardly. A lot of places of work have done a pretty good job of social distancing, even if they’ve been lax on face coverings.
We can always do better, and we should continue to strive for better.
A lot of shutdown opponents here may point to the fact that Stillwater doesn’t have many confirmed active cases right now. That’s true, but have you known a virus to ever give a darn about the invisible political lines we draw on maps?
We have no vaccine and we have no established, proven treatment.
We’ve come a long way, because we’ve mostly been staying away from each other. That is our No. 1 determining factor in any success. It certainly isn’t testing. It certainly hasn’t been contact tracing, because that was barely part of the game plan early one.
Now, if we’re not going to stay as away from each other, we have to gather safely. Places and people who don’t adhere to the safety guidelines face a stiff fine. And you know what else, we’re not going to be too upset if people tattle on businesses or people who aren’t sticking to the guidelines.
We’re ready to have the economy rolling again. The only thing stopping us is if too many people get complacent, or worse yet, are intentionally bad actors when it comes to public health.
We ought to always be looking out for each other, but right now we’re asking to exhibit some basic, human compassion in public.
We can do that.
