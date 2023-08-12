This city just hums when school starts back up, doesn’t it?
The energy is different. It’s a buzz.
It reminds us of something local columnist Dr. Robert Breedlove wrote about living in this city, having grown up here, but then having moved back after being away for a bit.
He said being around so many young people makes you feel young. Maybe that’s where the energy comes from? Maybe we just get sense of refreshment and renewal every year because we know all the excitement and adventures that awaits our young people.
It’s a feeling stronger than nostalgia. It’s a symbiosis of hope. They have hopes and dreams of the future and we have those same hopes for them to be able to put their best foot forward, to put their stamp on this place and let it be a part of them.
Our environment changes us. And, those of us who are older, have shaped the environment these young people are stepping into.
It’s a celebration of life.
And speaking of celebrations, if you’ll allow the digression, kudos to OSU for recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the college adopting the Pistol Pete mascot from the legendary Frank Eaton. Thanks to all the Pistol Petes who have donned the costume to make our game days and other events so much more memorable.
There’s a lot of excitement in the air.
Football season is pretty much here, and we’re gearing up.
Be on the look out for the August edition of Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine that will feature all things game day.
Lastly, to the locals, keep in mind that there’s a lot more traffic, vehicular and pedestrian, this time of year, so please use more caution on the local roads.
