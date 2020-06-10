When the news broke Friday that the NCAA was bringing a sledgehammer down on the Oklahoma State University men’s basketball team, it cast a dark shadow over what was shaping up to be potentially one of the most exciting Cowboys teams to hit the hardwood at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Because of the shady dealings of one man, Lamont Evans, the OSU men’s program was given a one-year postseason ban, which the university has already said it will vigorously appeal. Evans was only employed at OSU for a short time, and the Cowboys never had an ineligible player on the court.
The incoming group of freshmen for the Cowboys make up what is widely regarded as one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, and arguably one of the best the Cowboys have ever put together. But these freshmen, who were all in high school when Evans was employed at OSU, are now facing the possibility of not being able to test their mettle in a potential NCAA Tournament run. There has not yet been any indication of players deciding to sign with another school or transfer, but the possibility of this great freshman class being broken up because of NCAA sanctions shows just how quickly the NCAA was able to darken what was sure to be a bright season for the Pokes.
It has been speculated by some that the punishment handed down to the Cowboys doesn’t fit the nature of the infractions. Postseason bans are not all that uncommon to be put in place by the NCAA, but they typically follow more measurable violations than what was determined OSU had committed. It is not set in stone, however, as OSU has until June 20 to put in its appeal to the NCAA.
The OSU men’s basketball program has seen more than its fair share of adversity of the past few years, and the news of the punishment sent shockwaves through Cowboy country. Only time will tell how the process will play out, but if the NCAA is to truly hold to its oath to put the goodwill of student-athletes before all else, it would be in the right to not enact such a harsh punishment.
