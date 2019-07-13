After a prolonged period of sustained rain, our area is now in the midst of summer heat. This means days of high heat indexes, which come with some potentially dangerous scenarios.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that more than 600 people die from heat-related causes in the U.S. annually, and 145 in Oklahoma from 2010-17 associated with exposure to excessive heat.
Some of the most severe heat-related conditions that arise are heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and hyperthermia. Hyperthermia occurs when a body temperature is greatly above normal.
OSDH mentioned these side effects for heat exhaustion and heat stroke that people should be on the lookout for:
Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating; weakness, cold, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; fainting; muscle cramps; headache and feeling dizzy.
Heat stroke: body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse; headache; nausea; feeling confused; feeling dizzy and unconsciousness.
In the event of heat stroke, it is recommended that medical personnel are called, and somebody suffering heat stroke should be moved to a cool location. People are recommended to stay in doors when they can, stay hydrated, dress appropriately, never leave pets or people in a hot vehicle and to closely monitor those who are most vulnerable.
Summer is a time when school is out and outdoor activities are plentiful, and it is one of the most activity filled times of the year. When people are out and about, taking precautions to ensure they don’t overdo activities in the heat can go a long way toward preventing heat-related issues.
Enjoy the summer while we still can, but be smart about doing so.
