In a classic case of what’s good for the goose is good only for that particular goose, the State Senate is considering a bill to allow recalls for school board members, that doesn’t extend to other elected officials.
Senate Bill 1582 pretty obviously came from disgruntled parents irate with board members over pandemic regulations.
Regardless of how it originated, it’s hard to see a bill like this and not wonder why we haven’t seen something similar gain traction before.
Shouldn’t there be a method in Oklahoma to recall elected officials? At face value, it’s not that objectionable. There are probably plenty of times when recall is the best option to remove someone proven to be irresponsible of unfit for office.
But, why, then, wouldn’t we apply that to everyone?
School Boards Association executive director Shawn Hime put it pretty well as he was quoted in a CNHI story.
“Why would we pick on them as the only elected official to be recalled?” he said.
Exactly.
Our school board members are volunteers for a very tough job. It has been made even tougher in the last two years. With the decisions before them, there was no possible way to compromise in a way that all parties were going to be happy. In fact, there was no way to make decisions for the school children and faculty that weren’t going to have some parents downright steaming.
Be that as it may, elected officials still have to be accountable for their actions. They have to be ready to defend how they vote to the public.
The public should have ways to hold elected officials accountable outside of elections every four years or so.
As we’ve seen, recall petitions face legal hurdles and it isn’t always that easy to gather the needed signatures.
But, let’s make it fair. Let’s hold all our elected officials to the same standard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.