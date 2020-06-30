A strange election day to be sure.
We are told to expect delays, though perhaps we could still get local results ahead of some statewide or congressional races.
It makes sense. There will be a lot of mail-in ballots to process. Those thousands of ballots will have to be fed into only a few machines, and you can’t really do more than one at a time.
Another reason for delays could be in-person voting when we try to main social distancing. It could take us slightly longer to vote in person, especially if we go at typical high-traffic times like around lunchtime or just after work.
We don’t see it as a problem, but you should know that if you are in line to vote before polls close, you will still be allowed to vote. Even if a long line discourages you, stick with it.
Here, we are fortunate that we don’t have a large history of closing polling stations or moving precincts. Some places aren’t so fortunate.
We’re thankful for the Election Board’s work in these uncertain times and all the poll workers who are stepping up in the pandemic.
We hope compassion will be on full display at the polls. Be patient, wear a mask and be thankful we have so many people ensuring we can engage safely in our civic duty.
