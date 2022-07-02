There is a kind of irony that a time when we celebrate our independence and liberty can be among the most dangerous for Americans during the calendar year.
Most people would chalk up a lot of unintentional death and injury during the July 4 weekend as a matter of poor personal decisions – drinking and driving, drinking and boating, drinking and swimming.
There seems to be a common denominator. The over-consumption of alcohol is the culprit in a lot of Fourth of July related death and injury.
July 4 and the weekend around it is already one of the highest traffic days for cars and boats. Toss in alcohol and it can be a recipe for disaster.
Extreme heat could be a factor this year in the added risk for would-be celebrators. Alcohol can keep our bodies from properly regulating our body temperature, which can be a problem in extreme heat. It can also increase fluid loss leading to dehydration.
Alcohol and fireworks aren’t a great combination. Fireworks already results in more than 10,000 injuries a year. The deaths are fewer, but according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, of the 18 deaths related to fireworks in 2020, eight of those people reported using drugs or alcohol prior to using fireworks.
Please be responsible and make sure your friends and family you are celebrating with get home safely.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol typically increases patrols out over the July 4 weekend, and we hope we don’t have to report on fatalities during what should be a time of celebration.
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.
