It shouldn’t, but the heat really does tend to sneak up on us, and heat-related illnesses can happen quickly if you’re not prepared.
The Oklahoma Mesonet on Friday shared a graphic of something called the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Risk map.
We had to look that up. Here’s how NASA’s Alan Buis described it in an article about climate change.
“Originally, wet-bulb temperature was measured by wrapping a wet cloth around the bulb of a thermometer and exposing it to air. As water evaporated from the cloth, the thermometer recorded the drop in temperature. The higher the relative humidity, the less moisture evaporated before the bulb and the surrounding air are the same temperature,” Buis writes. “Today, wet-bulb temperature is typically calculated using measurements from electronic instruments at weather stations.”
According to Mesonet, much of eastern Oklahoma was in a high risk category, a step below the top level, or extreme risk. Payne County was at moderate risk Friday.
It’s hotter, and it’s humid and the body has a lot of trouble cooling itself in atmosphere like we’re experiencing now.
Please take care if you’re out and about. Drink plenty of water or fluids with electrolytes and try to look out for folks who may not have access to air conditioning.
Last year, the City of Stillwater placed “cooling stations” across town – many times just a spot where someone could access some shade and a cool drink – and we hope they are able to do so again. We also hope other businesses or organizations might participate by setting up cooling stations when it starts to get unbearable this year.
Those efforts likely prevented heat illness.
