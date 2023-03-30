Violent storms in Mississippi and Alabama remind us how swift the destructive force of tornadoes can be when they move through populated areas.
It could be that we’re less likely now than those southeastern states to face the most severe tornadoes, but we’ve already experienced some close calls this year. Tornado season in Oklahoma kicked off very early in a crazy way with something like 10 tornadoes across the state during the Feb. 26 derecho. That was a new word for us, but we learned quickly.
Severe weather preparation isn’t going out of style.
One of the most important things residents and visitors alike need to know is that Stillwater has no designated public storm shelters. There may be places, where if you are there, they will shelter you, but there aren’t places that expect to shelter people after the storm activity begins. Most of the time, if you live some place sturdy enough, your best bet is going to be to shelter in place.
You also need to know how our storm sirens work. It’s a long, uninterrupted blast to announce a tornado warning. A tornado warning means there is enough rotation detected to make a storm very dangerous. It may not mean a funnel on the ground. That siren still means you better be in a shelter. And, even though we can often hear it indoors, that’s not always the case and not how it’s intended. There will not be a siren to sound an all-clear call. There will be a verbal message for all-clear, but that is also not intended to be heard indoors.
Other notes from Stillwater Emergency Management:
• Communication – Keep your cellular devices charged, and invest in a weather radio, follow SEMA and NWS-Norman on social media for weather bulletins
• Emergency supplies – Secure water, food, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit and identification.
Thanks to a big assist from the National Weather Service earlier this year, we probably have a few more storm spotters in town. Our thanks to everyone who helps out in these situations.
Tornadoes aren’t the only threat, large hail, strong straight-line wind and flooding can all be very bad news this time of year.
Please stay safe and weather aware.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.