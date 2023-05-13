Congratulations, graduates.
You’re entering uncertain times, because we’re always entering uncertain times.
That’s what makes life fun, and scary, and beautiful.
You’ll probably want to get the most out of life, and to do that you’ll have to put a lot into it. Effort.
That’s a cliche. Cliches exist because they’ve usually stood the test of time.
Life is full of trials. And successes. And mistakes. A lot of mistakes.
And sometimes the mistakes stack on top of each other. Sometimes the successes do, as well.
But, consider the law of averages, if you’ll allow us a baseball analogy. If a batter gets 16 hits in 20 at-bats across a week of baseball, then he’s hitting at a clip of .800. That’s a great week, but eventually he’s going to have some bad days at the plate. Because, no one hits .800 for the season.
You’ll also create personal barriers and hurdles. We all do. Gotta get over those, too.
There’s a reason every graduation you listen to old folks telling you to pursue your dreams with almost reckless abandon. It’s something we all learn after having not tried enough things for fear of the unknown or rejection or having to start over. You’ll hear a lot of ‘no’s and you’ll be better off if you can learn to take no for an answer and let it motivate you. There are lessons in rejection. Try treating all criticism as constructive, even when it hurts.
What else?
Keep learning, because why would you ever stop?
Buy a good mattress.
Don’t seek medical advice on Facebook.
Carry a handkerchief.
Let kindness guide you.
Good luck.
