Here’s the internal debate, a peek behind the scenes, if you will.
Do we, as reporters, platform every single Ryan Walters’ effort to undermine public education? In some cases, it’s hard to ignore and not because it’s inflammatory or sensational, but because he now has enough power that his decisions have actual consequences.
On the other hand, if you know the goal is to simply be outrageous to get attention, you kind of don’t want to feed it oxygen.
For instance, this past week was Summer Boismier’s license revocation hearing. She is the former Norman teacher who resigned, even though she had not been subject to suspension, after sharing an online library code with her students.
Walters, of course, accused her of sharing pornography and other such nonsense.
He asked the State Board of Education to strip her license to teach.
But, even according to new legislation designed to chill free speech and force educators to adhere to strict dogma, Boismier didn’t actually violate any state laws – not even the newer ones.
And, that’s exactly what the assistant attorney general decided in Wednesday’s hearing – that the State failed to prove Boismier violated the law.
Walters’ response was to tell the Board to ignore the assistant AG’s opinion.
In doing so, Walters creates a predicament for himself. If this license revocation isn’t based in law, then it’s based on political retribution.
If they go through with it, Boismier likely has a legitimate First Amendment case, and it’s likely to cost Oklahoma a lot of money in legal fees.
Oh, and Walters would also like to have the Ten Commandments in every classroom and a minute of silence every day but that’s the kind of stuff we take with a grain of salt.
It’s more important we have teachers who aren’t terrified to go into work every day with Big Brother Ryan looking over their shoulder.
