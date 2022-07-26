The Stillwater City Council was on Monday introduced to plans for Stillwater parks that are likely going to lead to some tough conversations.
A paid consultant pitched an idea that Stillwater could improve popular parks by selling off seldom-used parks.
Anytime someone brings up transferring public space to private ownership, there’s going to be a significant portion of the population that rejects the idea outright. Do that with parks, places where children play and that typically look better than corporate structures, it’s a recipe for a really tough sell.
Council acknowledged this. They also acknowledged that parks are expensive to maintain. That some parks were in disrepair. That there really isn’t enough staff to maintain the parks we have.
For any number of reasons, there is often a desire among developers to start a new commercial project from the ground up than to work in existing space. We’ve seen push back when developers want to rezone neighborhood areas to commercial. We would expect push back here as well.
It’s important to know who all the stakeholders are.
Further discussion is warranted. Public input is key. It’s likely a subcommittee will be formed just for this issue.
The ball is just being nudged, and the rolling is going to take quite some time. A lot of ideas for the spaces, and dream projects like a new aquatic center, would be years in the works. It’s OK to take our time on these issues.
