With the COVID-19 situation affecting every aspect of society, including hitting the medical industry hard, there are things that are still necessary, and safe, to help keep the medical field afloat.
One of those things is donating blood. Even during times of normalcy, less than 10 percent of people donate blood in the U.S., although 38 percent of people in the country are eligible to do so, according to a story by the Associated Press.
This is a time when hospitals and medical centers are having vast amounts of patients with the coronavirus, making it harder to accommodate patients with other ailments and issues. The need for blood donations has not gone away, and it is now in shorter supply.
According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, there have been extra measures taken to ensure sanitary conditions in places where blood is donated. All OBI staff, as well as donors, will have temperatures taken before entering the facility to make sure only health individuals will be present.
The OBI relies on 1,200 donors per day to support needs for more than 160 hospitals and other medical facilities.
“Blood is a perishable product and we need constant donations not only to meet our community needs, but in case of local and national emergencies,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute, in a release. “We urge healthy adults to continue their regular blood donations so the lifesaving supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions.”
There will be opportunities for people to give blood next week around Stillwater. The following are locations and times for where people can give blood:
· BancFirst, 808 S. Main; Wednesday, March 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
· Career Tech, 1500 W. 7 Street; Thursday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
· Arvest Bank, 5215 W. 6th Street; Friday, March 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
· Walmart Stillwater, 111 N. Perkins; Friday, March 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
· Lowe’s of Stillwater, 1616 N. Perkins Road; Friday, March 27, from 9:30 a.m. to Noon
