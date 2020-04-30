According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, there have been more than 3,800 instances of false unemployment claims since mid-March.
Some have tried to file for unemployment only to find out there has been a claim placed in their names fictitiously.
“Under normal circumstances, bogus claims are typically identified on the front end,” OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson said. “An employer has 10 days to respond to notice of an unemployment claim filed against the business before the claim is adjudicated and eligibility is determined. That’s still the process. Now, a spike in bogus claims is resulting in a legitimate claimant learning they’re unable to file because someone jumped ahead of them in the process using their identity.”
The pandemic is providing opportunities for fraudulent activities with many more people than normal applying for unemployment and other benefits provided by the federal government.
These scammers are using our tough times as an opportunity to prey on unsuspecting people. There are many scams in which people will pose as a representative of a federal organization and will ask people for personal information over the phone. These instances are likely false, as most government organizations will not ask people to provide secure information over the phone.
Be alert and vigilant when it comes to who contacts you by phone asking for any information that you are not usually asked to provide over the phone. Phone scams are as plentiful today as they ever have been, and more so because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The OESC and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are trying to identify the claims that have been made falsely. Oklahoma residents who feel they may have been the victim of a fraudulent claim are asked to email OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
