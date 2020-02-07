The 11th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is taking place this year in Stillwater, and that is a great thing.
It’s a great thing for the residents of Payne County and the surrounding area to free dental service. Mission of Mercy has treated nearly 15,000 patients since 2010.
No major dental procedures are available, but people can receive services such as cleanings, fillings, extractions, limited root canals, immunizations and more. The priority for service will be whatever each individual patient requires.
Service begins at 6 a.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Payne County Expo Center and there is a maximum of 1,000 patients that can be seen each day.
It is also an event that requires more than 1,500 volunteers, with groups made up of people from Stillwater as well as dental groups from around the state that help put on the event each year.
Dental health is all too often neglected, and for many it can be tough to afford. North central Oklahoma is no different. Many among us are uninsured, or underinsured. Many who go to the Expo Center this weekend may not have another opportunity for the rest of the year.
For an event that requires so many people to donate time, funds, food, as well as other volunteer work, there is a tremendous charitable effort on display for this event.
The people who are volunteering for this event, as well as those providing the dental care deserve a lot of credit for their hard work in bringing this event to Stillwater.
It is an event that has grown over the years, and now is able to help thousands of people each year. For Stillwater, this is a great event that will go a long way toward potentially changing the lives of some of our residents.
