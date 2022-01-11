It was a good idea for Payne County Commissioners to enact a burn ban.
All but the very southeast corner of the county is in the severe drought category. It could be worse, but it’s still enough to cause problems.
Dry grass and other fuels paired for low humidity and strong winds could make a bad situation worse.
Included in the ban are campfires or other bonfires and burning trash or brush. A few exceptions are indoor fireplaces, commercial or professional covered cookers, and gas grills so long as they have adequate protection.
Anyone wanting to do prescribed agricultural burns will have to check with the fire department.
Every fire department in the area that responded to Payne County Emergency Management signed off on the band.
We have to be careful until we get some rain again.
If there’s a chance you could be in the path of potential wildfires, there are precautions you should know.
A few of tips from the U.S. Forestry Service to keep in mind include 1) keeping fire-safe zones around your house or other outbuildings by cleaning away flammable vegetation and debris at least 30 feet out; 2) Don’t leave running vehicles near dry grass and 3) make sure you have an evacuation plan.
Very few people ever mean to start destructive grass fires, and while it’s often accidental, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t preventable.
Maybe if we pull together we can keep people, homes and animals safe, and keep from overworking our firefighters.
