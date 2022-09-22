The University of Oklahoma worked out a secret deal with rival Texas that didn’t include Oklahoma State to bolt for another conference.
Mike Gundy is right.
Don’t pin Bedlam’s demise on the Pokes.
The deal is better financially for OU. If they can avoid becoming the next Nebraska, it should work out for them. But expecting the jilted university to acquiesce in the absence of much goodwill from the other side is a bit much.
OSU Athletics Director Chad Weiberg had simply made the point that it’s very difficult to add nonconference games to a football schedule when that kind of thing happens years in advance.
When Nebraska bolted the conference for the Big 10, they managed to schedule a home-and-home series with OU at more than a decade out. That was one of the country’s premiere rivalries but Nebraska isn’t even the same program any more.
There could be two or three more conference realignments before the next game could be played.
“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on,” was how OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione.
Clay Horning, an independent sports columnist who covered OU for around two decades broke it down pretty well in a recent article:
– Really, Joe?
You can’t expect EVERYTHING to go your way in this storied rivalry, one that, though you’ve dominated – not last season, of course – recently and historically, you don’t get to write the history of its ending when you’re the one who ended it. –
No lies detected, as the kids say.
Still, Gundy, like the rest of us, would welcome the Sooners if something could eventually be worked out. Why not? Maybe all this extra spice could drive up the interest for a TV network or streaming service willing to shell out big bucks to the two schools to get it done.
If not, good luck, OU, on not becoming the next Nebraska or Colorado.
Bedlam didn’t build OSU into the program it is now. Cowboys investing in Cowboy success did that.
