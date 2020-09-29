Do we consider irony or just coincidence that a lawsuit intended to push the schools into dropping restrictions for opening comes on the same day the local hospital reveals a surge in COVID-19 admittance?
It certainly can’t be called random. We have been barreling toward this divide since the pandemic began.
As for hospitalizations, we truly hope for the best. We also hope the same for the hospital staff.
Thirty-eight hospitalizations may not seem like a lot, but it’s not something our hospital is used to dealing with. It will take a toll on a staff that has been stretched thin.
In case it’s already been forgotten, this was the crux of the April shutdown. Our entire country’s medical infrastructure was not equipped to handle a surge. Testing was not widely available. Treatments were still being explored. Hospitals relied on donations of protective equipment from the community, some using make-shift masks and gowns. Do we all remember that, do we remember the members of the community who stepped up to sew homemade masks?
We’re certainly in better shape than we were, but we have to learn from history so we don’t repeat it.
As for the schools, it really depends on the range of argument, doesn’t it? Some people would like to ignore that we are in a pandemic, and we feel that we are allowed a reciprocal response and can ignore those voices. Others might make the argument that school could still be relatively safe regardless of the amount of community spread. That remains to be seen, and we’re not sure how we go about finding out other than throwing caution to the wind.
What would a school look like that proceeds without caution in a county that has been specifically targeted as a hot spot?
While we empathize with parents and students who are having a traditional classroom experience, is it too much to ask to consider what it means to be a school employee or administrator?
Would it force some teachers to retire rather than being thrust to the front lines of the epidemic?
Certainly it would make it harder to get substitutes.
The old idiom is to err on the side of caution.
Doesn’t that still seem like the best place to be?
