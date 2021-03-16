We’ve been thinking a lot about when the pandemic really “hit home” for us.
Many people pointed to that suspended Thunder game, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert had a COVID-19 diagnosis revealed. It certainly led to a domino effect of cancellations throughout the NBA and got people thinking about tightening restrictions.
Here, though, we sort of timed it around the first confirmed case in Stillwater.
What we remember most is the heightened anxiety we all had.
Would it spread like wild fire?
Would it shut everything down?
Would we keep our jobs?
Is this runny nose something to worry about?
For many people, the worst predictions would become very real. Lives lost, jobs lost, social lives lost. But, in March, there was so much we didn’t know.
What we had, though, were triggers. We had a few preparations. We were told it would be better to overreact than to underreact.
“If you’re successful, people are going to say you overreacted.”
Remember that?
On March 15, the Ides of March, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced a confirmed diagnosis in Payne County.
We didn’t have localized data at the time. We really didn’t have much testing capability at the time.
The case was followed by emergency declarations.
Within a few days, Stillwater by mayoral declaration had closed gyms, bars and other entertainment venues. Before the month was out, Payne County was under Safer at Home orders.
By May 18, Stillwater had gone from 22 cases to 22 recoveries with no active cases.
We spiked in June during Phase III reopening. The first confirmed death came in July. We spiked again when the college kids returned in August. We spiked after Halloween, and stayed at crazy high levels during the holiday season. Deaths from COVID-19 more than tripled for Stillwater and Payne County in the four months between October and March.
We knew we couldn’t shut down forever, but we also knew that the precautions worked for us. Now we know the vaccines are working for us.
Relative to cities our size, we’ve been fortunate, and we believe we have a good medical and scientific community here to thank for much of it.
We appreciate everyone who has taken the pandemic seriously, who put science over politics and those who generally put neighbors over self interest.
