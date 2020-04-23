“If we’re successful, it’s going to look like an overreaction.”
That quote can’t really be sourced to just one person, because it was actually a popular refrain from really smart folks when leaders across the country were trying to decide how to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.
We wonder if we haven’t reached that point, where people truly believe the enormous effort businesses, hospitals, governments and individuals have gone through wasn’t actually necessary. We believe what we’ve all gone through, absolutely was and still is, unequivocally, a necessary step to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed and keep the numbers of infected down.
We don’t have New York City’s density. We know that. But we also know things could have been much, much worse. Because this was never “just like the flu.” The CDC estimates, at most, 62,000 flu deaths in the United States from October 2019 to April 4, 2020. More than 47,000 have died from COVID-19 in the US since March 4. COVID-19 is more contagious and far deadlier.
While we do think there might be a time when we can get back on track, that time should follow wide testing and tracking. The City of Stillwater mayor and city manager both released statements, saying that the businesses allowed to open by state decree will still not be open in Stillwater until they have more information.
We applaud City of Stillwater leadership for their cautious approach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.