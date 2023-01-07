It’s hard to imagine Stillwater without a public library.
Maybe that’s because its utility is only limited by our imaginations.
The Stillwater Public Library turns 100 this year, and we happily celebrate its anniversary as a staple of our community.
Times have certainly changed but the mission hasn’t.
“At its core, the library provides the very same essentials now that it did 100 years ago,” Stillwater Public Library Director Stacy DeLano told the News Press.
Not only are there still great resources and reservoirs of information, but the library is a catalyst for community and social growth.
Programs for youth and adults alike spur mental development and ensure continued societal awareness.
The Stillwater Public Library, especially, has staff, volunteers, donors and board members committed to bettering their community.
It provides for the community and the community provides for it.
Just this month, the library will host its annual Meet Your Legislators night, 5-7 p.m., Jan. 12. The following week, the library will partner with Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Stillwater Police Department, Visit Stillwater and OSU’s Division Institutional Diversity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Many more programs will be geared toward celebrating the library’s centennial throughout the year. We hope you will join in some of the events.
Congratulations, to our community really, and all of those involved in sustaining the library and growing its programs for over 100 years.
Here’s to 100 more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.