Thanks to a group of dedicated citizens, Stillwater’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade.
Now a two-day event, the commemoration begins with a 7 p.m. program Sunday at the Community Center.
The theme, “Forgetting Not Our Past in Hopes of Our Future” is tied to Washington School. Speakers from the former segregated Stillwater school to discuss its past and future. The building was in December approved to be reacquired by the City of Stillwater. That school has meant a lot to the alumni and more forward-thinking residents who never gave up hope that it could be restored into something that would preserve its history.
Sunday’s event will also have choir performances and refreshments.
Monday’s march will begin at Southern Woods Park at 1 p.m. From there, people will walk to the Spears School of Business on the OSU Campus. At 2 p.m. on campus, there will be a vocal performance by student Brittanie Cannon and some words from others. OSU’s march will go from Spears to the McKnight Center. At the McKnight Center, Tre Smith will deliver a keynote address.
That’s a big day.
Our thanks to the speakers and performers who will give their time and effort. We’d also like to thank the partner organizations – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Stillwater Police Department, Visit Stillwater, Stillwater Public Library, OSU’s Division of Institutional Diversity, Stillwater Noon Lions, Stillwater Frontier Rotary, Homeland and Aspen Coffee – for their help to organize and sponsor the event.
We hope the event will continue to grow and continue to grow our collective social consciousness.
