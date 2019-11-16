November is Native American Heritage Month, and Stillwater is hosting a few events that people can attend and celebrate the history and traditions of Native Americans in our community.
Oklahoma State University has many events throughout the month that are taking place on campus. OSU Native American Heritage Month events include: Saturday’s OSU’s American Indian Alumni Society 2019 Distinguished Alumni Reception, Sunday’s OSU Nike N7 Basketball Game, Tuesday’s American Indian Science and Engineering Society Meeting, Thursday’s Native American Association General Meeting and the Alpha Phi Omega Stomp Dance and Benefit on Nov. 22.
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is also hosting events. From 1-4 p.m. today, a book reading by Sandy Tharp-Thee, author of a modern-day Cherokee story, and drum-making event will take place. Sunday will see the Sheerar host an event that explores the legacy of “Oklahoma’s Greatest Historian,” Angie Debo, and on Nov. 21 another book reading by Tharp-Thee and drum-making session will take place.
Native American Heritage Month has been annually celebrated since 1990, as President George H.W. Bush declared the month of November in this honor.
There have been countless contributions to the history and culture of our great state by Native Americans.
It is a great way to honor the Native American members of our community, and there are plenty of events to help celebrate the culture and traditions of Native Americans throughout the month. By sharing and celebrating other cultures, it significantly strengthens our relationship with our community as a whole. Happy Native American Heritage Month!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.