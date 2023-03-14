Those who keep a keen eye on their local government bodies will have noticed emissaries with the Stillwater League of Women Voters hopping from meeting to meeting with declarations for Sunshine Week.
Stops have or will include Payne County Commissioners, Stillwater Board of Education and Stillwater City Council. Each group will pledge its adherence to open meetings.
We’re proud of how active our local LWV club is, and we’re especially grateful for their support of open government.
Sunshine Week runs March 12-18. It’s aligned with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, the father of the Constitution.
The press has long been held as a check on the government, even in its founding. We see it as an extension of access for the people. We’ve seen that one of the chief tools of control for totalitarian regimes is restriction of the press.
We, like most press organizations, take open records and open meetings very seriously, but it should be also noted that these issues apply to everyone and not just news organizations.
Every time someone in government writes something down, records something, tapes something, videos something, they’ve created a record. Because they work for all of us, those records belong to all of us.
There are exemptions to what is available to the public, but not many.
As for when decision-making governments decide to meet, we must ensure that the public has a right to know about them and attend if they want to.
Again, there are exceptions to what the public can attend, but not many.
We have forms of government that require public input and public direction. Transparency is paramount to that.
Thank you to those who work on behalf of open records and open meetings like the Stillwater LWV, and thanks to those in government who understand this.
