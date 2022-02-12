A good move, probably, before announcing a big plan like, overhauling education funding, might be knowing who is on your side.
It would also be a good move to know exactly how the plan would work and being able to communicate that to people.
On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the status quo wasn’t working. He said school choice was about “students not systems.”
Works on a bumper sticker.
On Thursday, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat was excitedly telling a room full of reporters Tuesday that his school choice bill would create Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts. Money to be dedicated for individual students, but don’t call it a voucher.
Treat didn’t have specifics on how they might ensure public schools don’t lose funding, and he also didn’t have specifics on how private, religious institutions would be held to the same standards.
That takes a little bit of trust, because the bill was still in its infancy and there would be evolving language.
Not two hours later, House Speaker Charles McCall said the house would not be hearing that bill this year.
When asked if part of not hearing the bill had to do with House members’ concern for public schools, McCall said, “absolutely.”
We doubt Stitt nor Senate members are going to give up on school choice, but it’s clear that they want to blame the current setback on “Democrat” rhetoric or false narratives.
The apparent blame should be on anyone who tried pulling the cart ahead of the horse.
