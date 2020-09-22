Today is National Voter Registration Day.
It’s a good reminder to register to vote if you haven’t, but it’s also a reminder to check your status just in case.
Oklahoma has very good voter tools, including an online portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
There you can find out if you are registered, locate your polling place and district and even check out sample ballots.
Another thing to remember is that Oklahoma is a state that will purge voter rolls if voters have gone eight years without voting.
Our next vote is a big one, and you wouldn’t want to miss it.
Not only is it the General Election for president, we will also be electing a U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, corporation commissioner, state supreme court justices and judges for the criminal appeals court and court of civil appeals.
There are also two state questions on the November ballot.
There is State Question 805, which is a criminal justice reform initiative to modify sentences and creates some other requirements for people who do not have prior violent convictions.
There is also State Question 814, which would change the formula for TSET funding and move the bulk of the funding to pay for Oklahoma’s Medicaid Expansion.
The News Press Editorial Board will likely weight in on those state ballot issues at a later time.
We’d like the citizenry to weigh in on those issues to with Letters to the Editor.
As we’ve stated before, Payne County does a pretty good job of getting registered for elections, but not always the best job at showing up to the polls.
We desire an informed electorate and we want to see a good turn out at the polls.
Voting is a right and a civic duty.
