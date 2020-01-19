Not everyone would have been able to make it to the League of Women Voters’ and Friends of the Stillwater Public Library’s 2020 Legislators’ Reception. Nor would they have been able to make it to the Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative breakfast. Not everyone is expected to, we’re not giving anyone a hard time.
But, for those of us who go quite often to these things, we can say that it has been a much lighter atmosphere than in year’s past.
A little of if could be Rep. John Talley’s tendency to crack jokes, but we think a lot of it has to do with a tide turning a little bit within our state government. At least we hope that’s what it is.
Before, we had the cloud of the teachers’ strike, budget cuts, even earthquakes hanging over us. It couldn’t have been an easy time to be a lawmaker. It isn’t easy know, but we like to think we’re all just a bit more optimistic. We’re trying to be as we head toward the next legislative session.
Sure, we’re still going to scoff at silly bills like MAGA license plates, and we’re still going to hold lawmakers accountable, but we’re also going to be hopeful that we can stay on a solid footing. Nothing wrong with optimism.
