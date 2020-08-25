Privately, the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended closing bars and implementing a mask mandate in Oklahoma, according to a report that was sent to the governors.
According to NPR reporters Chris Polansky and Catherine Sweeney, they reached out to officials in the state’s largest municipalities, and none said the report had been shared with them. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce also reported having not seen the report until it was made public by the Center for Public Integrity.
There is little doubt that there is likely a large difference between private policy and public politicking when trying to pacify the masses, but that seems like information we all could have used.
Makes one question what else we don’t know.
The top medical guy at the University of Oklahoma, Dr. Dale Bratzler told KFOR he would like to see the Oklahoma State Health Department roll rapid antigen test results into the daily reports. Currently, only the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, is reported to OSDH.
This matters to Stillwater because we have had dozens of people tested in this manner. In fact, our humble hamlet is why it came to mind for Bratzler.
“The whole thing that happened in Stillwater brought it out, because the sorority went and got a bunch of antigen tests,” he told KFOR. “They didn’t show up in the case counts for the state, but the reality is we know that there were 23 additional cases in Payne County because of that, because of those people who tested positive using the antigen test.”
Other states include rapid tests in reporting. So, too, should Oklahoma.
We’re trying to decide when to go to class, when to stay home, and we’re trying to be back to work and productive as safely as possible. To do that properly, we have to be properly informed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.