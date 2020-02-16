The elections are coming fast and furious. County voters overwhelmingly supported the quarter-cent sales tax extension for roads and we’re glad that most of us (nearly 90 percent of voters) share the same sentiment for taking care of our infrastructure.
Of course, this year, we’re electing or re-electing a president. First comes the primary. For Oklahoma, that primary will be March 3. Won’t be long. We don’t have a suggestion in the presidential primary, but we can weigh in on a countywide vote that’s tagging along for the ride.
During the March 3 election, voters will be asked to vote on holiday sales for high-point beer/mixed drinks on-premise construction. The changes in Oklahoma’s alcohol law, which modernized the state and brought us into the same territory as many other states; it also left us with a few irons to wrinkle out.
Currently, because low-point beer is no longer available, local restaurants don’t have an option for selling drinks during the holidays. The ballot issue is asking voters to approve or deny selling high-point beer and other alcoholic drinks on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
We suggest a yes vote on this proposal. It’s an odd loophole, and it probably doesn’t affect that many bottom lines, but it’s really just about fairness. Oklahomans chose to modernize alcohol laws, and it had worked out pretty well for consumers. Restaurants shouldn’t arbitrarily be held to a different standard than liquor stores.
When you’re choosing who you hope the next president will be, we hope you’ll also approve the county’s ballot issue for holiday alcohol sales.
