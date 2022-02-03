Many state employees get lost in the shuffle when discussing wage increases.
We read a lot about teachers’ salaries. We read arguments for raising the minimum wage.
We don’t often see people supporting the work-a-day state employee.
Rep. Mike Osburn (R-Edmond) has filed House Bill 3420 on behalf of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association. OPEA argues that Oklahoma state employees are paid on average 12 percent below market value. HB3420 would create a Cost of Living Adjustment based on market value.
“This market-based approach evaluates the health of each public retirement system,” OPEA writes in a news release. “When the system is healthy enough to fund a COLA, the trigger formula will suggest that it is time to issue a COLA for the designated retirement system.”
Of course, legislators will need to study the overall cost for a program like this, but it’s not a big ask for state employees to be paid what they’re worth.
