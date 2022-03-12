It’s rather remarkable to see how much The Mid South has grown.
This celebration for the cycling/running community has become a national event, bringing thousands of people to Stillwater.
It truly sprang from humble beginnings with a grassroots campaign by local cycling enthusiasts who found an advantage in having roads that weren’t completely paved.
That community of gravel-grinders was much larger than most of us on the outside could have ever imagined. Who would have thought Stillwater, for a weekend, would become the epicenter for that community.
The race was sometimes grueling, even for experienced riders, who would find that after a rain our clay-filled soil would relegate cyclists to carrying their bikes through the mud for tough stretches of the course. It wasn’t always that way, but when it was, it made the event legendary. They came because it was difficult. It became a personal test of mental toughness.
Runners wanted to be a part of it. They styled their own ultra-marathon. The truly driven, or at perhaps slightly bonkers, individuals will have run the 50k and then ride 100 miles the next day.
And, now, it’s freezing cold.
Still, they come.
To test their mettle.
To celebrate with our humble town.
Thanks mostly to the hard work and almost religious-like zeal from a welcoming cycling community.
If you get a chance, come celebrate this special time in downtown Stillwater.
It’s special because special people are involved.
Our thanks to the folks at District Bicycles and their volunteers and friends.
Our hope that they pull this off as safely as possible and manage to have a great time.
