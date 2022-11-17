The Pioneers are in the driver’s seat.
All alone.
They are the only undefeated team in 6A-II.
But, postseason football is always a different ride.
Stillwater will open the postseason Friday hosting a team the Pioneers beat 55-7 in the regular season.
Because the postseason was extended this year, the Pioneers earned a first-round bye. Bartlesville opened the postseason with an overtime win over Lawton.
Maybe the Bruins have learned something. Maybe they’ll figure out a way to slow the game down and keep it close.
Maybe not.
The Pioneers have been and should be optimistic. So should the Pioneer fans.
Goals have been achieved. The path is clear. The Pioneers will see anything less than a championship as a disappointment, and that’s the right attitude this time of year. Though, you still have to focus on the game in front of you.
We never really know what’s going to happen until the teams take to the gridiron.
We do know a great home crowd can be an advantage.
If you have been supporting the Pioneers all season, then your support is greatly appreciated. If you haven’t been to a game, we really hope to see you out there Friday.
The Pioneers, aren’t just the favorites, they are a lot of fun to watch.
The swarming defense has to be seen to be believed.
The offense can be both explosive and deliberate.
The special teams have a lot of talent.
It’s a well-coached team with skill and depth.
They play with athleticism and heart.
This will be the only home playoff game. The semifinals will be at a neutral site.
You don’t want to miss a chance to see this team begin its run at history.
Go ’Neers!
