It was not too long ago that back-to-back district titles seemed highly unlikely for Stillwater High.
But Friday night, the Pioneer football team has a chance to do just that when it hosts Del City.
We all know how special it was last year seeing SHS go on the run it did through the undefeated season and making it to the state title game for the first time in 40 years.
Even though the Pioneers lost to Bixby on that rainy night at “neutral-site” Owasso, our boys in blue and gold made sure that loss wouldn’t be in vain.
Although Stillwater has been No. 2 in the polls all year long behind the Spartans, the Pioneers have been just as good, if not better.
Through nondistrict play, SHS demolished three 6A-I teams and didn’t stop just there, as the Pioneers have won each district game by a lopsided score.
Stillwater’s closest margin of victory was 35 points against Midwest City, and has scored at least 48 points in ever district game, including topping 60 points five times this year, with the past four games demonstrating the Pioneers’ scoring power.
But, even though SHS has ever district point available, it could all be for naught with this game against the Eagles on Friday.
Del City – alma mater of Oklahoma State University great John Smith – is only four points behind Stillwater and has yet to have a district loss this year. That means a loss to Del City will deny SHS another district title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
I know it might seem like you can just wait for the playoffs if you want to see these Pioneers try to win their first state title since the 1960s, but in reality the time is running out on a senior class that is 34-10 in its career with playoff appearances every season.
Come out and pack Pioneer Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. These years only come around every once in a while, make sure to cherish it.
