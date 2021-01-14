Author Jonathan Swift once wrote that “Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late; the jest is over, and the tale hath had its effect.”
Not too far from the old adage that a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth has put its boots on.
Only a few hours after the Capitol riot, were people sharing on social media false images that linked “Antifa” to the insurrectionists.
This was only strengthened by an article from right-leaning Washington Times that said facial recognition software had identified members of Antifa in the group. It was, of course, false. The Washington Times retracted and rewrote the story, but that original story had already been shared tens of millions of times in a matter of hours.
How many people do you think saw the retraction? How many people, despite now more than 100 people arrested, with many of these people sharing their violations on social media, are still holding to the “Antifa in disguise line.”
It’s a little easier to believe that there were people there, who thought they were going to a kind of typical hero-worshiping Trump rally, who then got swept into the mob. Mobs often work that way.
But, as we now know, based on evidence and facts, and what we’ve seen with our own eyes, there were a lot of people there that day, Trump supporters, who meant to do real harm. Who thought it was their duty to overturn the election for the sitting president. Who thought they had to pressure, maybe even violently, Congress into doing something they thought would keep Trump in power.
The common ground between the dupes, the crazies, the white supremacists and the terrorists is they were all told and all believed that the election was rigged.
Step one, for any, reconciliation has to be denouncement of lies and recognition of common truths.
