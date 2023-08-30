Viktor Hovland has an infectious smile. And it’s been on full display for the golf world the past two weeks.
The former Oklahoma State University golfer, who helped lead the Cowboys to the 2018 NCAA national championship at Karsten Creek, won back-to-back PGA Tour events, with the most recent being the prestigious Tour Championship – that features the top golfers of the season.
It was Hovland’s sixth PGA Tour victory – already matching the career total of fellow Cowboy and PGA Tour darling Rickie Fowler – and the biggest single payday in his four-year professional career.
He earned generational wealth with the win, cashing in the $18 million prize for first, which is the biggest share for a winner in any PGA event. But Hovland – who still resides in Stillwater – joked afterward about the windfall.
“… I live in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Money goes a long ways there. It’s not like I’m spending money out the wazoo every week,” Hovland said in his press conference.
Hovland’s next event may make it difficult for Stillwater residents and Oklahoma State fans to root for another victory for him.
He will represent the European Team at the Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy – set to be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. He made his Ryder Cup debut with Team Europe in the biennial event two years ago.
He won’t be the only former Oklahoma State golfer competing the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club late next month, as Fowler played well enough lately that he was chosen as a captain’s pick this week to join Team USA for a fifth time. Already making the squad of the United States was former Cowboy Wyndham Clark, who won this year’s U.S. Open, as an automatic qualifier.
Congrats to Hovland for his recent success on the pro tour. And best of luck to him, Clark and Fowler at the Ryder Cup.
May all three Cowboys win all their individual matches and the two teams end in a tie – which would only be the third time in the event’s history (the last happening in 1989) – so neither has to be on a losing team.
